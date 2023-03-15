Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Issues Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE BHIL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 343,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,898. Benson Hill has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

