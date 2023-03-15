Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Oppenheimer

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHIL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Benson Hill Stock Down 15.7 %

Benson Hill stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Insider Activity

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

