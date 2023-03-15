Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Benson Hill stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,181. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benson Hill

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

