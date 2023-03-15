Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Benson Hill stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,096 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 355,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,019 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

