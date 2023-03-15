Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,995 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank accounts for 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 398,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,765,000 after buying an additional 382,527 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 318,452 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,161. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

