Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $14.71 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up about 2.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of MP Materials worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of MP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 1,442,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

