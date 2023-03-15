Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $19.67 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 339,990 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises about 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.42% of Viper Energy Partners worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

VNOM stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 451,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

