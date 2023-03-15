Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,629 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises about 3.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in ADTRAN were worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.7 %

ADTN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 183,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.67 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.