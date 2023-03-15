Bernzott Capital Advisors Purchases 8,400 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. 3,230,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,731. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

