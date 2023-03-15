Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,026 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 368,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $816.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.78. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

