Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 593,069 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,069 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 1,630,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

