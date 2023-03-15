Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 4,173 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,663.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 856,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 395,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,747. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

