Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 4,173 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,663.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 856,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.
Beyond Air Stock Performance
Shares of XAIR stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 395,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,747. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.