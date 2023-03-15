Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 23,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 36.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 2,473,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,074. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,988.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 181.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 397.5% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 63,337 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.