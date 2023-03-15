BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.12. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

