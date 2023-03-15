BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm has a market cap of $263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.12. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

