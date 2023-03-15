bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $96.50. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMXMF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of bioMérieux from €89.70 ($96.45) to €92.50 ($99.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

bioMérieux Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

