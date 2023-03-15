BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BIVI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 331,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

