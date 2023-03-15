BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 221,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,745. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Articles

