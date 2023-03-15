Birchview Capital LP Has $322,000 Stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Birchview Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,544. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

