Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 10.0 %

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,777,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

