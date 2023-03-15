Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $124.81 or 0.00506542 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $213.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,337,931 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

