Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $124.81 or 0.00506542 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $213.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,663.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00142395 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032227 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,337,931 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
