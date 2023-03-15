Bitcoiva 1-Day Volume Hits $151,513.58 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $13.24 or 0.00053237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $212.49 million and approximately $151,513.58 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,875.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00534783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00149367 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.26369746 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,935.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.