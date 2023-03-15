Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,108. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

