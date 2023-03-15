Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,108. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
