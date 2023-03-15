Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 4,231,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,438. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

