Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 4,231,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,438. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

