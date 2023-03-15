Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BGB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 260.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 55.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

