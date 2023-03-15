Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BGB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.31.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
