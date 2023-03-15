Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 118,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.