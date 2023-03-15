Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.31.
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
