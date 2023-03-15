Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.