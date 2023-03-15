B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $467.40

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.40 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 495.70 ($6.04). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 480.40 ($5.85), with a volume of 1,797,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.63) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.09) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.05) to GBX 555 ($6.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 550 ($6.70) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 499.38 ($6.09).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,243.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,616.09). 7.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.