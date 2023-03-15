BNB (BNB) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $308.23 or 0.01256788 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.67 billion and approximately $613.35 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,976 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,892,151.92772818 in circulation.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

