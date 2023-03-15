Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,475.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,415.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,071.82. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

