Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,324 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

