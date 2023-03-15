Bray Capital Advisors Buys 275 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

