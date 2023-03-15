Bray Capital Advisors Has $629,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients Profile

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.