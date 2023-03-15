Bray Capital Advisors Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

