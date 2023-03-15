Bray Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,244 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.