Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

