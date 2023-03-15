Bray Capital Advisors Sells 87 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $464.58 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $433.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

