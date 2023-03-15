Bray Capital Advisors Sells 96 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

