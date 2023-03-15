Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Braze to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Braze stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

