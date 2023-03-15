BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 3.5% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.21. 135,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 589,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of BRC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter valued at $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

