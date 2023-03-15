Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 6,906 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 5,259,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

