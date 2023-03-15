Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,103 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Price Performance
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
