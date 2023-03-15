Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,881 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Waste Management comprises 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.80. 444,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

