Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 543,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,964. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

