Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $505,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.52. 705,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,472. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

