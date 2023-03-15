Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. 201,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,223. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

