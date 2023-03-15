Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Campbell Soup comprises 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. 675,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

