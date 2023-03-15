Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,640 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Prologis makes up 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

PLD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. 767,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,393. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.