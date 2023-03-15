Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $667,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. American International Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 2,285,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

